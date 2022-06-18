Mohsin Leghari raises questions over Aiwan-e-Iqbal session legality

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Mohsin Leghari, the cousin of designated Finance Minister Sarwar Awais Leghari, has raised serious constitutional and legal issues on the validity of the proceedings since June 14.

Mohsin Leghari, ex-minister Irrigation in PTI government, a seasoned parliamentarian, and served as MPA for three terms (2003, 2008 and 2018 besides serving as Senator for six years), while talking to The News raised serious questions over the legality of Governor's orders to the Law Secretary as well as the issuance of Ordinance by the Punjab government while assembly is in session.

Mohsin, who has the reputation for being well-versed in laws, rules and regulations, pointed out that the rules of business of Punjab Assembly are made under authority from Article 67 read with Article 127 of the Constitution and cannot be overridden by an ordinance whose validity itself is doubtful because it does not meet the requirements for issuance of an ordinance as laid down in article 128 of the Constitution. Ordinance can only be issued when the assembly is not in session, Mohsin questioned that under what legal cover did Law Secretary use Secretary Assembly's powers stating that the assembly rules can only be amended by the assembly itself through a laid down procedure. Moreover, he stated that the Ordinance cannot be issued when assembly is in session.

The assembly was in session on June 14 and also summoned for June 15. He said the Prorogation of 40th session was issued through Law Secretary on June 14 as mentioned in the Gazette Notification No 6,137 and said that only Secretary Assembly is informed by the Governor under the law. By that time, no ordinance had been issued that empowers the Law Secretary to exercise his powers in place of the Secretary Assembly.

Interestingly, he said the summoning of 41st session for June 15 at Aiwan-e-Iqbal was done through Law Secretary which can be seen in the gazette notification No 6,139. Under this, he added Ordinance to give Secretary Assembly's powers was notified vide Notification No 6,141 which seems quite ridiculous as he should have been given powers before the prorogation of the session and this, he said has given rise to many serious questions concerning the legality of the session held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.