Six die in rain-related incidents

LAHORE:Around six people died and seven injured in rain-related incidents in the provincial capital. The first case was reported in Nishter Colony. Reportedly, the family of a citizen Shabbir Ahmad was asleep at rooftop of his house situated at Awan Market, Bank Stop. A 50-year-old guest woman was also lying beside them when a wall of the neighbour’s building suddenly collapsed. Three of the victims died on the spot. The rescue teams shifted the three victims to hospital. However, two victims died on the way to the hospital.

The victims were identified as Mussarat, 45, Amna, 28, Sharjil, 18, Nafeel Ahmad, 14, and Mussarat Bibi, 50. The survivor Bilal Ahmad is undergoing treatment at Lahore General Hospital. Mussarat Bibi was the guest at the house. The only survivor of the family is a girl who worked as a paramedic and was on duty in the hospital at the time of the incident. The other incident was reported on Wandala Road, Shahdara. In the incident, a man died and another received serious injuries when a roof collapsed. The victims were asleep when the roof of the house suddenly collapsed. As a result, a victim died on the spot. The other victim received serious injuries. He was shifted to hospital. Reportedly, the roof was made of TR garder and was in a dilapidated condition. The third case was reported on Bedian Road. Reportedly, the roof collapsed when the victims were inside their house situated at Gawa Mor in the morning. The victims were trapped under the debris. The Rescue teams shifted the injured to the hospital.