First pre-monsoon rain lowers mercury

LAHORE:The first pre-monsoon rain hit the provincial metropolis bringing down the rising mercury here on Friday while Met office predicted partly cloudy weather with humid conditions and chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
During the rain, water accumulated at various city roads slowed down the traffic while many bikers were seen standing under shady places and underpasses, which also caused traffic jams. Wasa MD while talking to the media said that 95 percent of the accumulated rainwater was cleared until evening.
LAHORE:A girl was abducted while her brother was tortured over offering resistance in the Hanjarwal area. The mother...
LAHORE:Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf MPA Mohsin Leghari, the cousin of designated Finance Minister Sarwar Awais Leghari,...
LAHORE:Around six people died and seven injured in rain-related incidents in the provincial capital. The first case...
LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi lamented that despite eight years have passed since the Model...
LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended interim bail of PTI leaders nominated in cases which were registered...
LAHORE:Thousands of Pakistan Awami Tehreek workers Friday took out "Call for Justice" rallies in many cities, marking...
Comments