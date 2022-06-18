First pre-monsoon rain lowers mercury

LAHORE:The first pre-monsoon rain hit the provincial metropolis bringing down the rising mercury here on Friday while Met office predicted partly cloudy weather with humid conditions and chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

During the rain, water accumulated at various city roads slowed down the traffic while many bikers were seen standing under shady places and underpasses, which also caused traffic jams. Wasa MD while talking to the media said that 95 percent of the accumulated rainwater was cleared until evening.