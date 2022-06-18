Model Town tragedy: Pervaiz laments delay in justice

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi lamented that despite eight years have passed since the Model Town tragedy, the killers have not been punished.

Today, the day of June 17, is not only known for the tragic and shameful tragedy, but the hands of the Sharifs are stained with the blood of 14 innocents, Pervaiz said, adding the return of Sharifs to power has become a question mark over the entire nation and institutions.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that it was a great tragedy for the heirs of the martyrs of Model Town that they did not get justice and the murderers were not punished. The families of those who were martyred are still helpless today despite the passage of eight years and still did not get justice. When they pass in front of courts, they raise their hands and pray to Allah for justice. In the sight of Allah, there is delay, not darkness; delay of justice is only in institutions. He said that law, justice and human rights were strangled on June 17, but it was certain that the real face of Sharifs was exposed. Pervaiz Elahi said that extrajudicial killings and humiliation of humanity by the police was not only a way of distinguishing the Sharifs, but even today, after coming to power, they have started working in the same way.