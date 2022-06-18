PTI leaders’ bail extended

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended interim bail of PTI leaders nominated in cases which were registered after the party’s May 25 Azadi long march.

The court extended bails of the accused by June 28. The PTI leaders, including Mian Akram Usman, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Shafqat Mehmood, Malik Nadeem Abbas, Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Gilani, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Andleeb Abbas, and Ijaz Chaudhry are facing case after the PTI’s May 25 long march.

Shahdara Police Station had registered cases against PTI leaders under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), including 7-ATA and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.