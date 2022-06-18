Model Town killings: PAT holds ‘Call for Justice’ rallies

LAHORE:Thousands of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers Friday took out "Call for Justice" rallies in many cities, marking the 8th anniversary of Model Town killings and paying tributes to martyred workers.

In Lahore, PAT secretary general Khurram Nawaz Gandapur organised a peaceful protest outside the Lahore Press Club. The workers were holding banners, flags and raised slogans against the PMLN leadership.

Addressing the participants, Gandapur said for the last eight years justice had been denied to PAT workers who were brutally shot at. He said the workers’ patience had reached its limits.

He said the PAT leadership knocked every door for justice but could not get justice so far. Gandapur appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to administer justice to the victims of Model Town tragedy.

He criticised PTI chief Imran Khan for ignoring his promises to provide justice to PAT workers and now Imran and his workers are also seeking justice. He demanded early disposal of pending petitions in the Lahore High Court including the JIT one.