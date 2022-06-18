Health cards won’t be for rich class: Awais

LAHORE:The Punjab government has started working to exclude the rich and affluent people from the Universal Health Insurance (Health Cards) coverage and resources generated from it would be spent to increase the scope of the services and facilities to poor class health cards who could not afford the expensive health facilities.

Further, the government has also started provision of free-of-cost medicines to the cancer and other patients across the province which was stopped by the Buzdar’s government. This was announced by the In-charge Minister for Finance Punjab, Sardar Awais Leghari addressing the post-budget press conference here Friday. He was flanked by provincial minister Malik Ahmed Ali, Chairman Planning and Development Ali Sarfaraz and Secretary Finance Iftikhar Amjad. Leghari mentioned that the government intended to provide free medicine in government hospitals and improve its service delivery. A huge amount of money was allocated for the Universal Insurance Card, which was PMLN’s project launched during its previous government before the PTI government hijacked it in the form of the Insaf Card. “The wealthy segment of the society has no right to the facility of the health card since they can afford the healthcare from their pocket. Hence, the government has decided to exclude this class from this scheme and subsequently the money that would be saved will be spent on the working and middle class. In this connection, a revised plan will be unveiled next week,” he added. The strategy of the Punjab budget 2022-23 is pro-poor protection subsidy, invest in the annual development programme and ensure economic growth in the province, he added.

Leghari stated the government made a record allocation of Rs685 billion for the Annual Development Programme. Additionally, a big relief based on subsidies was provided to the poor people, burdened with high prices of essential commodities. The biggest relief will be given on atta (flour) with worth of Rs200 billion allocation. Now subsidised flour is available across the province. “The Chief Minister's Rs200 billion facility package under which a bag of flour sold to the people for Rs650 was available for Rs490. In addition, the Rs142 billion concessional package, which will ensure the provision of food items to the poor and the needy at affordable rates, was the result of individual efforts of the government,” he added.

Leghari pointed out that the government also focused on the development of infrastructure in Punjab. A huge investment is proposed on roads and transport. In the budget, visible allocations are made on the social sectors and the health sector will receive the biggest allocation. He observed that the development of provincial human resources was imperative and it linked with Punjab’s economic future, and hence the government had decided to invest in this vital sector. On importance of women's rights, he said that the government has increased development expenditure by 40 percent for women empowerment whereas significant money was allocated for jail reforms to improve the conditions of inmates. The minister said that they were revamping the solid waste management in the province, which was ruined by the previous government. “At present, there is no proper system for the disposal of waste. We will introduce a self-sustainable system that will keep Punjab clean permanently for which they have made a significant allocation,” he added.