Battered rupee extends losing streak

The battered rupee continues the losing streak. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: The rupee reached a new record low on Friday, trading at 212 against the dollar in the kerb market on concerns over a doubt about the revival of the International Monetary Fund bailout after reports that Pakistan sought the US help to convince the multilateral lender to reach a staff-level agreement with the government amid critically-low foreign exchange reserves.

The local currency plunged 1.17 percent or 2.50 rupees. It traded at Rs209.50 on Thursday. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at another all-time low of 208.75 to the dollar. It ended at 207.67 in the previous session. The rupee weakened 0.52 percent on a day-on-day basis.

Zafar Paracha, the general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, said it was alarming that the government and the central bank have not been stepping in to rescue the diving rupee.“There is insignificant demand for the US currency in the open market and the rupee has fallen, tracking a steeper decline of the unit in the interbank market,” Paracha added.

“The rupee has not escaped the heavy losses and wild swings seen in both the currency markets but it seems the government is not concerned about the currency’s fall to record lows. The government and the central bank should warn traders against speculation,” Paracha added.



There were also rumours circulating on social media that the government is devaluing the rupee as a step towards resuming the IMF financial package. However, analysts rejected this assumption, saying that the country’s real effective exchange rate (REER) suggests the currency is already undervalued.

Traders and investors are doubtful whether the government could be successful in winning the IMF funding approval as media reports stated that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Pasha met with the US ambassador, asking the US support in helping Islamabad complete the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility.

“Sentiment is negative on the rupee due to delay in the IMF programme. The market lacks confidence as despite sharply rising fuel prices and ready to make changes to the measures unveiled in the 2022/23 fiscal year budget,” said a currency dealer.

“There are fears that the government may face difficulties paying for imports and external debt with the falling reserves if funding from the IMF doesn’t unlock as soon as possible,” he added.

The rupee has lost ground, taking cues from a sharper decline in the foreign currency reserves sparked by higher import bill amid global crude and other commodity prices. The dollar’s strength against major currencies also put pressure on the local unit.

The central bank’s reserves dropped 2.6 percent to $8.99 billion as of June 10, covering 1.32 months of imports. The fast-eroding reserves have threatened to intensify the balance of payments crisis. The sliding rupee is a negative for Pakistan, which is already facing double-digit inflation and soaring costs for fuel and power, which are both influenced by the rupee-dollar parity.

Analysts expect no respite in the rupee’s depreciatory pressure without the materializing IMF deal. “Inflows are low, and outflows are huge, especially with June end coming up. With ultra-low reserves, the Central bank is unable to provide dollar liquidity to square the market. There is little respite for the Rupee till the IMF deal is signed,” said Komal Mansoor, the head of research at Tresmark.