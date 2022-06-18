5.0 magnitude quake jolts various parts of country

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted various parts of the country, including Islamabad on Friday afternoon.
The epicentre of the quake was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, media reported. The quake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Hangu, Mohmand, Kohat, Buner, Abbottabad, Bannu, Nowshera, Diamir, Chillas and surrounding areas.
Tremor shocks were also felt in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Jalalpur Bhattian. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. However, no loss of life or property was reported.
