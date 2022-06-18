Couple saves boy’s life thru CPR

GILGIT: Dr Qurat ul Ain and her husband, who were on visit to Naltar Valley in Gilgit, did a commendable job by saving a young boy who had been drown in Naltar Lake. Dr Qurat ul Ain’s husband resuscitated the boy by pumping air through his mouth. It was a great selfless act which shows importance of techniques such as Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).