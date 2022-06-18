Four labourers shot dead in Harnai

QUETTA: At least four labourers were killed and four injured in a firing incident in Balochistan’s Harnai district on Friday. Levies sources said miscreants opened fire on labourers camp in Harnai. The labourers were working on the construction of roads in the Chapar Lift area of Harnai.

Four labourers died on the spot and four sustained injuries. Levies said the miscreants fled unhurt from the spot. Levies and frontier corps personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured labourers to the district headquarters hospital Harnai.

An emergency was declared in the hospital on the directives of the Commissioner Sibi Division, Balach Aziz to provide treatment to the injured of the attack. A search operation was also launched in the area to apprehend the miscreants involved in the attack. Security was tightened in the area after the terrorist attack.