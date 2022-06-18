Magistrate seeks family’s comments on plea for autopsy of Aamir Liaquat’s body

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate has issued notices on an application seeking a post-mortem examination of television personality and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain after exhumation of his body.

A citizen, Abdul Ahad, had moved the plea citing the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the East Zone and the Brigade SHO as official respondents.After the preliminary hearing, Judicial Magistrate (East) Wazeer Hussain Memon issued notices to the legal heirs of Hussain through the Brigade SHO to appear in person or through a lawyer today (Saturday) to submit their comments on the application.

Hussain was laid to rest on the premises of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Clifton last week. His last rites had been delayed by a dispute over the post-mortem examination. The police had refused to hand over his body to the family and insisted on carrying out an autopsy to ascertain the cause of his sudden death.

However, his children did not allow a post-mortem examination.The applicant said that the mysterious and sudden death of the TV host and politician at his residence in Karachi on June 9 had raised “reasonable suspicion among the citizens of Karachi that he had been murdered over some property dispute”.