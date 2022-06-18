MPs special panel on harassment at workplace formed

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday constituted a special committee of parliamentarians on harassment at workplace in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The special committee on harassment at workplace was headed by NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and members, including Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, MNA Shaista Pervez.. NA Secretary Tahir Hussain be the secretary of the committee .

The committee decided to protect the parliamentarians who faced all kinds of harassment, such as death threats. It is the first parliamentary body to take up the cases of harassments of the parliamentarians and also to give protection to the women parliamentarians. Before this, the committee on harassment at workplace in the National Assembly secretariat also existed, which was headed by the additional secretary of the NA secretariat.