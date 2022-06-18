APNS slams govt move to stop newspapers, periodicals purchase

KARACHI: The APNS has expressed its profound concern on a news item that appeared in a section of the press wherein it has been stated that the federal government, in the garb of austerity measures, has decided to discontinue purchase of newspapers and magazines for the offices of federal government ministries, departments, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies.

Sarmad Ali, President, and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, have stated that the above decision has sounded a death knell for the newspaper industry struggling for survival in the present bleak economic environment. It was an ill-advised, as well as a true description of a penny-wise pound-foolish, measure.

The APNS office-bearers stated that the decision, if implemented, would have a devastating impact on the liquidity conditions of already crisis-ridden newspaper industry and would badly reflect on the relations between the present Unity Government and the media. The APNS office-bearers have requested Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif to review and withdraw such anti-media moves, which would only save some peanuts but would be highly counter productive for press-government relations and survival of print media.