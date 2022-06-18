People know Imran caused inflation in country: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that people of Pakistan know it well that it was Imran Khan and his government which caused unprecedented inflation in the country due to his policies.
In a tweet, she said: “People know that Imran brought inflation and he reached an agreement with the IMF on weak grounds.” She said by violating the agreement with the IMF, Imran Khan endangered Pakistan’s reputation in the comity of nations.
The minister vowed that the present government would "extinguish the fire of inflation" ignited by former prime minister Imran Khan. In a tweet, she said that Imran Khan himself was hiding in Bani Gala but calling masses to take to streets. "People won’t come out with those who shot and killed innocent policemen," she remarked adding that Imran had created economic catastrophe and inflation and the present government was doing its best to clean it up.
Imran, instead of giving call of protest to people, should mourn his inefficiency and incompetence, she said in a statement. Marriyum said that Imran Khan should realise that the masses did not support those who bargain national and public interest for a few diamonds, some hundreds of kanals of land and some financial benefits.
