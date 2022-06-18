14 DIGs reshuffled

LAHORE: The Punjab government reshuffled 14 DIGs and Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, Muhammad Waqas Nazir (awaiting posting) was posted as DIG (Operations) Central Police Office (CPO), Faisal Ali Raja (awaiting posting) has been posted as DIG (VVIP) Security Special Branch Lahore vice Munir Ahmed Shaikh already transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Kashif Mushtaq Kanjoo (awaiting posting) has been posted as DIG (Technical Procurement), CPO, Punjab against an existing vacancy. Shariq Jamal, DIG Traffic, presently attending National Management Course, w.e.f 09.05.2022 to 09.09.2022, has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Dr Moeen Masood (awaiting posting) has been posted as DIG (Logistics & Procurement), CPO, Punjab, with immediate effect against an existing vacancy and Muhammad Tariq Chohan (awaiting posting) has been posted as DIG (Establishment-II) CPO vice Maqsood-ul-Hassan already transferred and posted as DIG (Crimes Investigation Branch) Punjab against an existing vacancy.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas (awaiting posting) has been posted as DIG (Information Technology) CPO, Punjab vice Iqbal Dara Dayo already transferred and posted as DIG Police/Commandant, Police School of Intelligence, Punjab, Lahore, against an existing vacancy.

Agha Muhammad Yousuf (awaiting posting) has been posted as DIG (Research & Development), CPO, Punjab, vice Sarfraz Ahmad Falki already transferred and posted as DIG PHP, Punjab, against an existing vacancy. Mirza Faran Baig (awaiting posting) has been posted as DIG (Elite Police Force) Punjab, vice Muhammad Amin Bukhari already transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.