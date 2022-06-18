PPP leader Bakht Baidar passes away

TIMERGARA: A senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader of Lower Dir and former provincial minister Bakht Baidar Khan died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Peshawar here on Friday morning. According to his relatives, he had suffered a heart attack four days ago. He was admitted to a private health facility in Hayatabad for treatment where he expired.
