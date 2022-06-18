CTD arrests four suspects, including two SRA activists

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Friday claimed to have arrested four suspects, including two militants of a Sindh nationalist party and one each of the Lyari gang war and MQM. According to the CTD police, two suspected militants of the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army were arrested during a raid on University Road in Karachi. The CTD claimed that the suspects were involved in bomb blasts on railway tracks in rural Sindh and were likely to be involved in the blasts carried out by the SRA in Karachi's Boulton market and Saddar areas. The suspects reportedly revealed that they had joined the SRA about five years ago and used to brainwash students of colleges and universities by providing them with anti-state literature and videos.