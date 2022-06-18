Cop, brother attacked with acid

KARACHI: A female police constable and her brother were attacked with acid in the Gulzar-e-Hijri area of Karachi on Friday.

Police said the incident took place in Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33 where unidentified persons on a motorcycle threw acid on the policewoman and her elder brother, and fled. The female constable was identified as 22-year-old Gul Zara, alias Sarah, daughter of Mushtaq, and her brother as Rizwan Mushtaq.

Both the victims were taken to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital after they suffered burn injuries on their faces and other parts of the body. Doctors at the Civil Hospital termed their condition out of danger. They said Gul had suffered six per cent burn injuries. Police also recorded the initial statement of her brother who said his sister was posted at the CRO department of the Sohrab Goth police station and he was on his way to drop her to a police station on a motorcycle as per routine when two suspects arrived, snatched Gul's purse and threw acid on both of them. SHO Aurangzaib Khattak said police were investigating the case from different angles. He added that the police suspected that the nature of the case could be personal and the victims might not have stated all the facts.