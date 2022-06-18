Past and present govts to blame for economic mess, seminar told

KARACHI: Both the previous government, which was led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the present set-up, which comprises the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and other parties, are responsible for the current economic crisis, renowned economist Dr Shahid Hassan Siddiqui said on Friday.

Dr Siddiqui was addressing a seminar that was jointly organised by the Karachi Citizens Forum (KCF) and the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) at the PMA House Karachi.He said that initially, the PTI broke the commitment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while the present government, despite having the means to steer the country out of the crisis, did nothing to prevent the rupee's devaluation and the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

"The present government was lying when they said that Pakistan was going to default and was heading towards bankruptcy. They could have steered the country out of the crisis," he pointed out.

"However, they did nothing so they could put the blame on the previous government. Meanwhile, the PTI-run government broke the commitment with the IMF, compelling the latter to stop the loan instalment, which triggered the economic crisis." KCF Convener Nargis Rahman, PMA General Secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Vice President MA Jabbar, National Trade Union Federation GS Nasir Mansoor, tax expert Anwar Kashif Mumtaz, Naheed Memon and other panellists spoke about different aspects of the economic crisis and how to deal with it.

Dr Siddiqui censured the previous governments, especially the PTI's, for having no economic plan to run the country, saying that even their last finance minister, Shaukat Tareen, publicly admitted that the party had no plan for running the economy of Pakistan.

"The PTI's manifesto says it will bring the looted money back to Pakistan, but like previous governments, it allowed the flight of capital from Pakistan and did nothing to bring looted money back to the country," he remarked.

"During the past 27 years, over $175 billion were sent abroad through our banks, while our total debt to date is $127 billion. On the other hand, Imran Khan's PTI-led government borrowed Rs23 trillion, which is more than the money borrowed in the past 67 years."

He also criticised the National Accountability Bureau, saying that it is a corrupt institution itself, which is part of the problem, adding that it should be abolished as soon as possible because its functioning cannot be improved. Speaking about the way out, he suggested that taxes should be imposed on the income of every sector, and all the tax exemptions should be withdrawn, while the powerful elite, which is enjoying tax relaxations, should also be subjected to heavy taxation.

Replying to a query, he said Pakistan's beverage industry is one of the mafias operating in the country that is not only influencing the government but also pressurising, manoeuvring, corrupting and forcing, including using their embassies, to prevent an increase in taxes on sugary drinks.

Dr Sajjad said inflation, poverty and the economic crisis have made people mentally ill, and now everybody is concerned about the future, health and well-being of themselves as well as of the children and the elderly in their families.

"In these circumstances, we decided to bring together a group of experts from different fields to find a way out of this economic turmoil, which is now getting serious with every passing day."

Nargis, who also moderated the discussion, said Pakistan is facing a socio-political and economic meltdown, and the nation is in a crisis where the people are so depressed that they are burning their own rickshaws and killing their livelihood because they cannot afford the fuel, while food is getting expensive every day. "Everybody knows the evils that led us here, and the solutions to our problems are also not a secret. We need to broaden the tax base for direct taxes, cut unnecessary expenses and subsidies, invest in export-led economic growth, increase remittances, shift to more efficient ways of raising longer term debt, and build institutional capacity to manage debt."