Two dead in US church shooting

WASHINGTON: A shooting at a church in the US state of Alabama left two people dead and one wounded late on Thursday, police said.
It happened at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the town of Vestavia Hills and a suspect is in custody, the town’s police department said on Facebook. The shooting took place as the church was holding a potluck dinner, the church said on its website. Police captain Shane Ware told reporters a lone assailant entered the church and started shooting.
