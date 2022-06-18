Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey

ISTANBUL: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Turkey next week, the Turkish president said on Friday, as Ankara and Riyadh heal a bitter rift following the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.
It is Prince Mohammed’s first visit to Turkey since the brutal killing of Saudi insider-turned-critic Khashoggi inside the kingdom’s consulate, which shocked the world and dealt a heavy blow to ties between the regional rivals. "The crown prince will visit on Wednesday, we will welcome him" at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.
