Drone strike kills four PKK fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Four fighters affiliated with Turkey´s banned Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK) were killed on Friday in a Turkish drone strike in Iraq´s autonomous northern region, Kurdish officials said.

Turkish army drones targeted a "vehicle belonging to PKK fighters" in the city of Kalar, the anti-terrorist squad in Iraqi Kurdistan said in a statement. It killed "four people and wounded a fifth person".

Earlier, medical and security officials said the unclaimed drone strike had killed three people, while a fourth had been seriously wounded. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the drone strike on Kalar. The attack comes two months after Turkey launched an air and ground offensive in northern Iraq targeting separatist PKK bases and training camps.