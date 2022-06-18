Drone strike kills four PKK fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Four fighters affiliated with Turkey´s banned Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK) were killed on Friday in a Turkish drone strike in Iraq´s autonomous northern region, Kurdish officials said.
Turkish army drones targeted a "vehicle belonging to PKK fighters" in the city of Kalar, the anti-terrorist squad in Iraqi Kurdistan said in a statement. It killed "four people and wounded a fifth person".
Earlier, medical and security officials said the unclaimed drone strike had killed three people, while a fourth had been seriously wounded. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the drone strike on Kalar. The attack comes two months after Turkey launched an air and ground offensive in northern Iraq targeting separatist PKK bases and training camps.
WASHINGTON: A shooting at a church in the US state of Alabama left two people dead and one wounded late on Thursday,...
TEHRAN: Iran´s President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday criticised the United States for imposing new sanctions on...
SHANGHAI: China on Friday launched its biggest and most modern aircraft carrier, marking a major military advance for...
SEOUL: North Korea said on Friday that hundreds of families have fallen ill with an unidentified intestinal disease,...
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities on Friday announced a two-week shutdown of government offices and schools, as public...
PARIS: A punishing heatwave broke a string of records in France and Britain on Friday as Spain battled to contain...
Comments