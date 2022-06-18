Two million stranded as floods hit BD again

SYLHET, Bangladesh: Bangladesh has deployed troops to help two million people stranded by floods after relentless monsoon rains inundated huge swathes of territory for the second time in weeks, officials said on Friday.

Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability. Much of the country’s northeast is underwater and the situation could worsen over the weekend with more heavy rains forecast.