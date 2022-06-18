US approves Covid vaccines for youngest children

WASHINGTON: The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization Friday for the use of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines in the youngest children, the final age group awaiting immunization in most countries.
The agency, whose approval is considered the global gold standard, authorized Moderna´s two-dose vaccine for children aged six months to five years, and three doses of Pfizer´s shots for those between six months and four years old.
"Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to six months of age," FDA chief Robert Califf said in a statement. "We expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of Covid-19, such as hospitalization and death."
