A capitalist world

Unbridled capitalism results in war, monopolies, sharp inequalities and the unjust distribution of wealth. Capitalism as an economic and political system is not old as it emerged after the Industrial Revolution in the 18th century. Since then, this system has been under constant crises. The developed world’s economy heavily depends on resources from the developing and underdeveloped world, resulting in the dependency of developing countries on first-world companies for economic and political stability. This relationship helps the rich get richer while simultaneously ensuring that some parts of the world remain under extreme poverty. Dominant global powers cannot sustain their political and economic stability without crises in the Global South, and the latter cannot sustain its system without aid and support from the developed world.

We need a major shift in the world economic and political order if we wish to lead a peaceful and prosperous life on the earth. This will only come true if we strive for an alternative to the existing system.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu