A capitalist world

Unbridled capitalism results in war, monopolies, sharp inequalities and the unjust distribution of wealth. Capitalism as an economic and political system is not old as it emerged after the Industrial Revolution in the 18th century. Since then, this system has been under constant crises. The developed world’s economy heavily depends on resources from the developing and underdeveloped world, resulting in the dependency of developing countries on first-world companies for economic and political stability. This relationship helps the rich get richer while simultaneously ensuring that some parts of the world remain under extreme poverty. Dominant global powers cannot sustain their political and economic stability without crises in the Global South, and the latter cannot sustain its system without aid and support from the developed world.
We need a major shift in the world economic and political order if we wish to lead a peaceful and prosperous life on the earth. This will only come true if we strive for an alternative to the existing system.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
The people of Pakistan are tired of watching the same cycle on repeat. Whenever the country moves towards elections,...
No sane person, regardless of his/her political leaning, can contest the PM’s repeated pleas for austerity. But...
While it is understandable that oil and petrol prices are linked with the international market, it is also true that...
Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis. Rising inflation is making the lives of ordinary people miserable. The...
Sanghar is an underprivileged region of Sindh. Many believe that if the people of Sanghar are allowed to complete...
I have two school-going children. Apart from my main job, I do some freelance work to meet their education expenses....
Comments