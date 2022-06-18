Severe crisis

Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis. Rising inflation is making the lives of ordinary people miserable. The rapid increase in the prices of petrol and diesel has become a routine. With the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, there has been an increase in transport fares which is causing a lot of problems for those who have to travel long distances for work. The current inflation will pave the way for the PTI government to win the upcoming election by a two-third majority. The question is: what should be done to put the country on the path of economic stability? One thinks that all political parties should sign the charter of economy for the economic survival and stability of the country.

Khushal Khan

Peshawar