UBL launches ‘Datathon’

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) has launched ‘UBL Datathon’ in collaboration with Habib University to provide a platform to technology enthusiasts in the country, a statement said on Friday.

Participants in the event competed to provide technology-based solutions to real life challenges faced by the financial services industry. The participants submitted their business ideas and solutions drive data analytics and artificial intelligence.

They were judged by global thought leaders, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, DBS, Kaggle, Maybank, and Commonwealth Bank. The event comprised of a number of informative sessions including ‘Importance of Big Data and its challenges’ from the executive director SBP.

An award ceremony was also held for leading positions, which include University Category – PIAIC as first, followed by University Category – Think Data Tech as second, and University Category – Codianics was given the third position.

UBL Datathon has been a pioneer project of the bank combining the best talent from the financial services industry, fintechs, and academia of the country. The programme is aimed to promote the country’s tech talent and provide them with a platform to further develop their skills for industry’s progress and advancement.