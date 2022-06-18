UBL launches ‘Datathon’

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) has launched ‘UBL Datathon’ in collaboration with Habib University to provide a platform to technology enthusiasts in the country, a statement said on Friday.
Participants in the event competed to provide technology-based solutions to real life challenges faced by the financial services industry. The participants submitted their business ideas and solutions drive data analytics and artificial intelligence.
They were judged by global thought leaders, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, DBS, Kaggle, Maybank, and Commonwealth Bank. The event comprised of a number of informative sessions including ‘Importance of Big Data and its challenges’ from the executive director SBP.
An award ceremony was also held for leading positions, which include University Category – PIAIC as first, followed by University Category – Think Data Tech as second, and University Category – Codianics was given the third position.
UBL Datathon has been a pioneer project of the bank combining the best talent from the financial services industry, fintechs, and academia of the country. The programme is aimed to promote the country’s tech talent and provide them with a platform to further develop their skills for industry’s progress and advancement.
KARACHI: A three-day printing, packaging, and graphic arts exhibition will start from September 3, where local and...
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has held an awareness workshop on registration and...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,500 per tola on Friday to a new all-time high price in the...
KARACHI: Competition Commission of Pakistan on Friday said if the cartlisation activities are brought to the book...
LAHORE: The pressure on low income groups has become unbearable. It is time for both the public and private sector to...
KARACHI: JS Bank has become 14th bank to join the State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Account initiative,...
Comments