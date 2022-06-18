PrintPak expo to start from Sept 3

KARACHI: A three-day printing, packaging, and graphic arts exhibition will start from September 3, where local and foreign companies from around the world will take part by showing their products and innovations, a statement said on Friday.

The soft launch of 15th edition of ‘PrintPak’ expo was held at a local hotel. Acting president of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Shabbir Hassan Mansha was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansha appreciated efforts of Pakistan Association of Printing & Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI) to promote the printing industry locally and internationally.

Convener PrintPak Basit Zaidi shared that Pakistan has a potential of global market of printing, which is estimated at around $76 billion, he claimed. He requested the government to provide relaxation on taxation and duties to enhance growth of the print industry.

PAPGAI chairman Aziz Khalid was of the view that the event would feature a larger display and highlight the industry’s export potential.