Stocks full steam ahead as bargain-hunting heats up

Stocks were full steam steamed ahead on Friday stoked by hopes Pakistan will no longer be under FATF’s increased monitoring to check its progress on measures against money laundering and terrorism financing, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index increased by 410.60 points or 0.98 percent to 42,140.76 points after touching a high of 42,420.64 and a low of 41,730.16 points, respectively.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish after reports of Pakistan’s likely exit from FATF grey list on agreement over compliance on 27 action items in the FATF plenary meeting discussion.

Institutional interest on falling treasury bond yields, upbeat 15.4 percent YoY LSM growth, textile exports surging by 28.6 percent YoY for Jul-May 2022 and speculations on likely resumption of the IMF bailout programme next week kept the stocks on a higher trajectory, he said.

KSE-30 Shares index also increased by 162.94 points or 1.02 percent to 16,100.83 points compared with 15,937.89 points recorded in the last session. Traded shares increased by 120 million to 282.931 million shares from 162.179 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs9.059 billion from Rs4.780 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.002 trillion from Rs6.938 trillion. Out of 353 companies active in the session, 238 closed in the green, 95 in the red, while 20 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, attributed the positivity to bets the FATF might decide in the favour of Pakistan.

A major contribution to the index came from SYS, MARI, PPL, ENGRO and PSO, as they cumulatively added 130 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Unilever Foods, which rose by Rs1,800 to Rs25,800 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which increased by Rs121.25 to Rs2,021.25 per share. A major decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs595 to Rs9,900 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which decreased by Rs12.27 to Rs891.50 per share.

A post-session report by Arif Habib Ltd said the bulls dominated the market throughout the day amid hopes that Pakistan would be off the FATF grey list. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog for combatting money laundering and terrorist financing, is expected to announce whether Pakistan will be removed or retained on its increased monitoring list, also known as the "grey list".

Investors opted for across-the-board buying as hefty volumes were witnessed in the main board along with sideboard stocks, the brokerage said. Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P (+88.9 points), banks (+82.7 points), cement (+45.8 points), chemical (+32.1 points) and engineering (+29.6 points).

Analyst Sara Saeed at JS Research said investor confidence mainly improved on the news of the expected removal of Pakistan from the FATF grey list.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to remain cautious and avail the current upside as a selling opportunity,” she said.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 31.924 million shares. It closed higher by 23 paisas to Rs5.37 per share. It was followed by Hum Network with 17.699 million shares. The stock increased by 32 paisas to Rs7.50 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Pak Refinery, Oilboy Energy (R), TPL Properties, Unity Foods Ltd, Maple Leaf, Bal. Glass, WorldCall Telecom and Pak Elektron. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 69.133 million shares from 36.082 million shares.