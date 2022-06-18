FDI falls 5pc to $1.597bn in July-May

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) dropped 5 percent to $1.597 billion in the eleven months of this fiscal year, central bank data showed on Friday.

FDI during May saw a net inflow of $141 million, compared with an inflow of $199 million in the previous month, down 29 percent year-on-year and 17 percent month-on-month.

Investment into the power sector fell 34 percent to $567 million in July-May FY2022. The overall share of the power sector in FDI stood at 36 percent.

However, FDI in the financial business rose 67 percent to $3,473 million. Oil and gas exploration sector attracted $188 million in FDI in 11 months of FY2022, down 15 percent from a year earlier.

China remained the largest investor with a net FDI of $73 million during July-May FY2022 compared with $720 million in the same period last year.

United States remained the second-largest investor with a net FDI of $241 million compared with $122 million a year ago.

Analysts said the decline in FDI was due to the completion of the power projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). With fresh investments not coming under CPEC.

Besides, increasing uncertainties about the resumption of the International Monetary Fund programme also led to the fall in FDI flows to the country. Pakistan is facing a balance of payments crisis with foreign currency reserves falling to $8.99 billion due to a lack of foreign financial assistance amid a stalled $6 billion IMF loan facility.

Saad Hashemy, an executive director at BMA Capital said, “Pakistan will likely be removed from the FATF grey list and put into the white list as the government has implemented measures to address FATF concerns.”

It has been now four years since Pakistan has been on the grey list and valuations have remained subdued across most asset classes in the country during this time period. “Removal from the grey list will be positive both in terms of the country's perception and for its markets. Better FDI as well as FPI flows can now be expected based on this FATF development,” Hashemy added.

Pakistan’s Economic Survey for fiscal year 2021-22 said that in 2021, global FDI recuperated robustly and grew by 77 percent to $1.65 trillion as compared to $929 billion last year exceeding their pre-Covid 19 level.

“The recovery remained highly uneven in infrastructure and green field projects, as due to stimulus packages the former attracted more FDI while in later it remained weak, globally,” it said.

FDI in developed economies saw the biggest rise by far, with FDI reaching an estimated $777 billion in 2021 – three times the exceptionally low level in 2020, it added.

FDI flows in developing economies increased by 30 percent to nearly $870 billion, with a growth acceleration in East and South-East Asia (+20 percent), a recovery to near pre-pandemic levels in Latin America and the Caribbean, and an uptick in West Asia. Developing economies, especially the least developed countries (LDCs) saw more modest recovery growth, according to the survey.