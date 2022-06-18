A rickshaw driver seen waiting for passengers outside a closed market in Karachi on June 17, 2022. Photo: INP

KARACHI: Markets across Sindh will shut down at 9pm in order to save electricity, wedding halls by 10:30pm and eateries by 11pm, a notification from the provincial home department said Friday, as the country witnesses constant power outages. Hospitals, pharmacies, petrol pumps and bakeries will be out of the ambit of the order.



In a statement, the provincial government said the crisis had prompted the Sindh government to invoke sections of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act, 2010 and issue an order to reduce operational hours of shops and restaurants.

The notification issued stated that the energy shortfall in the country requires immediate control. “The urgent need is to take effective measures for conservation of energy in Sindh through a two-pronged approach, i.e. to utilise the daylight hours for business activities and minimise the possible adverse impact of business activities,” read the notification.

All markets and shopping malls shall close by 9pm, the notification said, adding that this does not extend to medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops. Furthermore, marriage halls must shut down by 10:30pm and eateries by 11pm.



The notification stipulated that the orders will be enforced with an immediate effect from 5pm on Friday (today) till next month. The Sindh government has issued the notice to relevant authorities, including police stations, and authorised them to register complaints against perpetrators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

On June 8, as part of the government’s ongoing measures to control the burgeoning power crisis, the National Economic Council (NEC) agreed in principle on the closure of markets by 8:30pm in all provinces.