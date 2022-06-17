Annual turnaround: Gas supply to SSGC from Gambat field suspended for 15 days

KARACHI: Under the load management plan, the gas supply to bulk consumers will be curtailed for 15 days as Gambat Gas Field will undergo an annual turnaround during the period, announced by the Sui Southern Gas Company.

According to the gas utility company, the supply to SSGC will be reduced by 40 to 50mmcfd from the Gambat Gas Field due to annual turnaround (ATA). The gas field is owned by the Pakistan Petroleum Limited, which supplies gas from the field to SSGC. The utility company further supplies the gas to consumers in Sindh and Balochistan.

Given the cut in gas supply, SSGC will rationalise gas usage by curtailing supply to bulk customers, including power and fertiliser sectors in a bid to facilitate the domestic sector, stated the SSGC. However, it said that owing to diminishing supplies, some pockets of localities may face low pressure issues.

According to gas sector sources, the bulk consumers on SSGC network in power and fertiliser sectors are not in large number. Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) is the major bulk consumer of SSGC in the fertiliser sector with 60mmcfd. The bulk consumers in the fertiliser sector mostly buy gas supply from Mari Petroleum Company, said the sources. They said the SSGC’s main bulk consumers in the power sector are captive power plants, whereas independent power producers (IPPs) purchase gas supply from the Sui Northern Pipeline Limited.