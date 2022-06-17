‘No proof of sexual harassment charges’: Consulate official to be recalled to Berlin

KARACHI: In November last year a night of live music, stand-up comedy and performances was arranged at a private venue in the commercial hub of Pakistan.
According to foreign media by all accounts, everyone was excited, emotional even.The event was organised by Canadian-Pakistani rock musician Urvah Khan and co-funded by the German consulate in Karachi.
The event, Khan told DW, was meant as a “celebration, a showcase of the talented
weirdos, queerdos and misfits from our society.”However, during the ScrapFest, as the event was called, some participants accused an official of the consulate of sexual harassment and haughty behaviour.
In a statement to DW, Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it had found “no proof” of sexual harassment following a month-long investigation. However, the official outcome of the probe is classified and he is nonetheless soon to be recalled to Berlin.
