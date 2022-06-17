Widespread rains to end three-month drought

LAHORE: Almost three-month-long dry spell and heatwave that turned into crippling drought may come to an end today (Friday), giving a sigh of relief to farmers from extreme water shortages.

The upcoming widespread spell of rain and lowering of temperature will start breaking an extended cycle of above-average temperature, lack of rains and low river inflows in a week or so. There is a possibility of significant reduction or even zero deficit in demand andsupply of river water that has been above 40 percent against average flows for the last several weeks in running.

As per the forecast, an upsurge of flows in River Indus at Tarbela, Jhelum at Mangla and Chenab at Marala is expected though it will be normal flows in the next couple of days, especially no major change is expected during the next 24 hours. However, urban flooding of moderate intensity is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad Divisions.

As per meteorological features, southwest currents from the Arabian Sea of moderate-to-strong intensity are penetrating the upper parts of the country up to 5,000 feet. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its trough is extending northeastwards. Consequently, scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with scattered dust thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls expected over Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions. Scattered dust thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is also expected over Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Faisalabad Divisions.

During the next 24 hours, scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions along with northeast Balochistan. After about four-day spell, hot weather is said to be back for a few days. And then there will be more rain spells in the month of July, which is stated to keep temperature nearly 40C in most central and south parts of the country. If weather prediction by the Met office is something to go by, we hope that pre-monsoon rains will essentially decimate drought condition, an official said.

Water level of both the reservoirs of Mangla and Tarbela dams have hit rock bottom, prompting regulators to draw only run-of-river supplies. However, as tide may be turning on long-running drought with decent rainfall, a glimmer of hope revives filling of these dams at least to reasonable level. These dams are considered lifeline for a semi-arid country like Pakistan. The vast acreage of farmland across the length and breadth of one of the largest gravity-based irrigation plains has been irrigated through the water released from these dams.

Following harsh weather conditions on the back of scanty rains, we are now hopeful of receiving some of heavy rains finally at the peak of summer season. The long omission of cloud cover and no moisture in the air badly impacted crops productivity. The scarcity of water has been unending, leading to strict water restrictions right in the middle of Rabi harvesting and Kharif sowing seasons.

If things go as per anticipation, it will indeed be a miraculous bouncing back from crippling drought, which may compensate some of the loss to productivity of farming sector. Especially, rains is stated to be timely for nurseries of paddy and its transplantation. The standing crops of cotton, sugarcane, fodders, etc, may also rejuvenate following intense heat and dry condition.