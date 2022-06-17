Adiala road water crisis: Commissioner steps in, orders Wasa MD to ensure supply within days

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has taken notice of the water crisis here in areas at Adiala Road and directed Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to provide drinking water to its residents immediately otherwise strict action would be taken against department.

The commissioner has directed Wasa to brief how and when he will be able to provide water to Adiala Road residents. Wasa Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir told Commissioner Rawalpindi Division that he has discussed with Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issuing a demand notice to an alternative source of electricity with full voltage. Iesco has assured to issue demand notice within days, as soon as Iesco issues demand notice, we will pay the money of demand notice and provide supply water to affected residents of Adiala Road.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division has directed to provide drinking water to affected areas of Adiala Road very soon otherwise a high-level inquiry would be conducted against responsible officers of Wasa in this regard. He has also directed Wasa to complete all pending work of laying water pipelines in all areas of Adiala Road. Commissioner Rawalpindi told ‘The News’ that he has taken up this serious issue. “I will never spare anybody for showing an irresponsible attitude in this matter. I have also demanded a detailed report of delaying tactics in this work. People of Adiala Road will get drinking water within days, he assured.

The water crisis in localities in and around Adiala Road is worsening day by day and now the situation at Adiala Jail has also deteriorated. The residents of Adiala Road are making appeals to the administration through loudspeakers in mosques for taking prompt action and restoring the water supply in the area.