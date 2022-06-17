AJK president briefs British MPs on rights abuses in IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD/LONDON: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, while highlighting the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), said it is high time the British Parliament played its role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood said this while briefing the British Members of Parliament in the House of Commons on Thursday. The briefing was attended by a large number of British MPs, including Catherine West the shadow Foreign Minister, former Labour Party leader and MP Jeremy Corbyn, Andrew Gywnne, Rachel Hopkins, Kate Hollern, Lord Qurban, Naz Shah, Jack Brereton, Khalid Mahmood, Imran Hussain, Mohammad Yasin, Rehman Chishti, Tahir Ali, Paul Bristow, Liam Byrne, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Zara Sultana, Spellet Robbie Moore, Jonath Giles, Steve Baker, Jim Shannon, James Daly, Richard Bergeron and others.

The AJK president said: “India has been committing atrocities in the illegally occupied Kashmir since 1947, but the situation in the restive region deteriorated to alarming level since the Modi government stripped the region of its special status in 2019.”

The Indian racist regime, he said, was hell bent on usurping the rights of the people of Kashmir by taking hold of the territory to grab it completely.

He said the main purpose of his visit to Europe and the United Kingdom was to apprise the world of the dangerous situation the Kashmiris have been facing in the IIOJ&K for the past several decades. He said it is high time the British MPs played their part in preventing India from committing atrocities in the IIOJ&K and ensuring release of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri leaders. The Defense Committee, formed for the release of Yasin Malik, briefed the British Parliamentarians about the unjust sentencing of Yasin Malik by an Indian court.

The British MPs also assured the AJK president that they would raise the issue in the British Parliament and with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ask him to play role for the release of Yasin Malik, adding that the country’s trade talks with India would be made conditional on cessation of human rights abuses in the IIOJ&K.