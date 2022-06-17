Father, son violating sanctity of institutions: Elahi

LAHORE: In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that both father and son are violating the sanctity of constitutional institutions as the father made his favorite member as opposition leader in the Centre while the son formed his own assembly in Punjab.

During a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan and parliamentary leader of PTI Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, deputy opposition leaders Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, MPA Raja Yasir Humayun, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and Mohsin Leghari, the speaker Punjab Assembly criticised the government for raising the prices of petroleum products.