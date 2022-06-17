PM wants to strengthen ties with UAE: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to further strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in all fields, including trade and business.

During a meeting with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, the information minister discussed issues of mutual interest and development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

She expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of Pakistani people on the demise of former UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Paying tributes to the late UAE leader, Aurangzeb said Sheikh Khalifa was a friend of Pakistan, adding that his death was a great loss for both the countries.

The minister said the new President of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was a visionary and progressive leader, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UAE president have a revolutionary vision for the development and prosperity of future generations.

The two leaders sought to promote strong ties between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest, including economy, trade and social sector, she remarked. “Our government has started implementing a new film and culture policy,” she said, while inviting the UAE filmmakers and investors for joint ventures and investments in the film and drama industry.

Congratulating the UAE leadership and organisers on hosting the Dubai Expo, she said that apart from highlighting the positive identity, the Dubai exhibition also increased economic opportunities and promoted culture of different countries.

The UAE ambassador congratulated Marriyum Aurangzeb on assuming charge as Information Minister. He said the UAE leadership believes in further enhancement of bilateral relations between both the countries.