From Berlin, with love

Wooly and the Uke on ‘These Days’ ft. Glitch Bird

Ethereal, underrated, oddly strange yet compelling. None of these words do justice to the audio-visual music Wooly and the Uke has been making. She directs music videos such as ‘How’ under her original name – Jannat Sohail Aziz – but has adopted the stage name Wooly and the Uke.

An audio-visual artist, her upcoming album, could very well leave her preceding songs – ‘Circle in a Circle’, ‘Circus’ and ‘Watch’, the latter a collaboration with Poor Rich Boy – Far behind.

The upcoming album, Titled Rebirth: These Days is different from her past work in many ways. Each song is worked upon by a different producer. The first track, ‘How’ was released with a music video Wooly (Jannat) directed. The song, a collaboration with the likes of local artists such as Zahra Paracha and Haniya Aslam, was produced by John Mark Nelson.

The second (minus a music video) was dropped by Wooly and the Uke called ‘These Days’ and like its predecessor is produced by Glitch Bird (Santiago Narvaez) and the result is how profound the song is. Lyrically speaking, when the chorus hits, ‘These Days Were Never Meant To Be’ it is almost transporting. It can take you to a day and time that was meant to be and bring a sense of joy. It could, well, at least in my case, also remind you of those that were not meant to but in a cathartic music sense. Left open to interpretation in many ways, like some of our favourite songs from the likes of Agnes Obel to Butterfly Boucher to many more, the song is about what context you approach it from. What you will not find is any degree of posturing because what may or may not sell is the main purpose.

Talking to Instep Today from Berlin, Wooly and the Uke (Jannat Sohail Aziz) spoke about the track, ‘These Days’ and revealed that she is also working on separate singles, one of which is nearly ready.

“This album is about rebirth which includes finding a new song, identity and in a new narrative in a new land in that sense.

Rebirth: These Days and the second single off it, is, according to Wooly, “navigating my way through different emotions and [the single] ‘These Days’ is really about picking yourself up when you see someone else is in trouble and vice versa. It’s about how we’re lending our emotions to each other, dragging ourselves up when there is another need for us.”