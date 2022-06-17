YDA calls off strike

LAHORE: The negotiations between Punjab government and YDA Punjab, have proved successful as latter withdrew OPD strike after Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department issued order of reinstatement of all the doctors suspended by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz during his visit of Sargodha. According to the notification issued here on Thursday, Dr Muhammad Khan, Dr Nasar Iqbal Khan, Dr Ahmed Muaz, Dr Irfan Tahir and staff nurse Farzana Batool are among those who have been reinstated.
