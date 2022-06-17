74pc people say their future secure in Pakistan

LAHORE: Gallup Pakistan’s survey suggests that Pakistan is on top of list of countries being considered secure as far as future is concerned.

In response to a question about future security, 74 percent Pakistanis say they are hopeful and their future is secure in Pakistan. Overall 42 percent population of 24 countries considers their future secure. Percentage of Pakistanis is far better than countries like Finland, Turkey, UK, Germany, Japan, France and Italy in this regard.

Around 19,000 people from 24 countries participated in the survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan and Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research. In Pakistan, as many as 500 people took part in the survey carried out between April 05 and April 08, 2022. In interviews, just 24 percent people said their future was not secure in Pakistan in contrast to 74 percent Pakistanis who spoke otherwise. If compared with the overall percentage of 24 countries, 42 percent people said their future was secure while 55 percent said otherwise. The percentage of Pakistanis optimistic about their future was much better than their counterparts in many developed countries. In Finland percentage was 59 while in Turkey 47, UK 41, Germany 42, Japan 37 and in Italy 29.

The countries where people find their future insecure, Lebanon is on top with 78 percent. It is followed by Italy with 68 percent, France 67 percent, Japan 57 percent while 55 percent residents of Germany and UK speak of future insecurity.