Reagan's shooter Hinckley released after 41 years

WASHINGTON: John Hinckley, who wounded then US President Ronald Reagan and three others in a 1981 assassination attempt, was released without conditions on Wednesday in compliance with a federal judge's order.He had received full-time conditional release in 2016 after 30 years in a psychiatric hospital in Washington and had lived with his mother in Virginia until her death last year.
WASHINGTON: A street in front of the Saudi embassy in Washington DC has been renamed after Jamal Khashoggi, whose...
Kandahar, Afghanistan: The Taliban’s religious police have put up posters across the southern Afghan city of...
Patna, India: Angry mobs in India set fire to several trains and clashed with police on Thursday during rallies...
Riyadh: Years of extreme drought helped topple a once mighty pre-Islamic kingdom on the Arabian Peninsula and pave the...
Dhaka: Around 10,000 Muslims demonstrated in the Bangladeshi capital on Thursday in the second protest in a week over...
Al-umayrah, Syria: US coalition forces said they captured a senior Islamic State group bomb maker in a pre-dawn raid...
Comments