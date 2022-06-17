 
Friday June 17, 2022
Reagan's shooter Hinckley released after 41 years

By Agencies
June 17, 2022

WASHINGTON: John Hinckley, who wounded then US President Ronald Reagan and three others in a 1981 assassination attempt, was released without conditions on Wednesday in compliance with a federal judge's order.He had received full-time conditional release in 2016 after 30 years in a psychiatric hospital in Washington and had lived with his mother in Virginia until her death last year.

