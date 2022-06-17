Saudi embassy street in US renamed after Khashoggi

WASHINGTON: A street in front of the Saudi embassy in Washington DC has been renamed after Jamal Khashoggi, whose murder by Saudi agents caused shock around the world.

The local government in the US capital said it had changed the name to Jamal Khashoggi Way to ensure the dissident's memory "cannot be covered up".US intelligence concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the killing. He denied this.Next month, he will hold his first talks with US President Joe Biden.