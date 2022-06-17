Indian protesters burn trains

Patna, India: Angry mobs in India set fire to several trains and clashed with police on Thursday during rallies against a new short-term military recruitment scheme.

This week the government announced a temporary recruitment plan to induct young adults into the armed forces for four years -- a major break from the past as non-commissioned ranks are seen as lifetime jobs.

The new recruits will miss out on entitlements enjoyed by existing personnel, including government pensions, unless they are retained after the four-year programme. Police in the eastern state of Bihar fired tear gas to disperse unruly crowds who set four train carriages alight and tried to storm government buildings. The protests were "initially peaceful but turned violent at a few places", a senior officer in the state capital Patna told AFP. Riot police "acted carefully to avoid opening fire at the protesters. There have been no casualties or serious injuries so far," he added.