Drought paved way for Islam’s spread in ancient Arabia: study

Riyadh: Years of extreme drought helped topple a once mighty pre-Islamic kingdom on the Arabian Peninsula and pave the way for the spread of Islam in the region, according to research published on Thursday.

The findings in the journal Science highlight the role of extreme weather events in "changing the course of history", said a statement from the University of Basel in Switzerland -- a relevant lesson as climate change warps today’s weather patterns.

The research traces the fate of the Himyarite Kingdom, which lasted more than 400 years and left traces of its irrigation system still visible in present-day Yemen. By analysing the growth rate and composition of a stalagmite, which reveals how much precipitation the region received over time, researchers were able to identify a dry period in the early sixth century.

"Even with the naked eye you can see from the stalagmite that there must have been a very dry period lasting several decades," said Dominik Fleitmann, who led the research. Historical sources such as data on water levels in the Red Sea confirmed the drought coincided with the downfall of the kingdom.

At the time, the Himyarites were also grappling with political unrest and a war to the north between the Byzantine and Sasanian empires. But the water problem was crucial, Fleitmann said.

"Water is absolutely the most important resource. It is clear that a decrease in rainfall and especially several years of extreme drought could destabilise a vulnerable semi-desert kingdom," he said.