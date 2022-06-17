 
By AFP
June 17, 2022

San Francisco: Elon Musk is set to field questions Thursday from wary Twitter workers eager to know if he intends to complete his turbulent $44 billion buyout bid and roll back limits for what people can say on the platform.

In his first meeting with staffers roiled by his move to buy the company, he is slated to answer pre-submitted queries for about an hour that will run the gamut from remote work policies to financial strategy.

