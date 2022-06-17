 
Friday June 17, 2022
Uzbek groom

By AFP
June 17, 2022

Tashkent: A man in Uzbekistan who attacked his bride when she beat him in a game at their wedding has been charged with hooliganism after the viral incident that made international headlines.

The game, organised by wedding guests, involved a race to unwrap sweets, which the bride won. "The angry groom hit her on the head," a government committee said in a statement late on Wednesday.

