Uzbek groom

Tashkent: A man in Uzbekistan who attacked his bride when she beat him in a game at their wedding has been charged with hooliganism after the viral incident that made international headlines.
The game, organised by wedding guests, involved a race to unwrap sweets, which the bride won. "The angry groom hit her on the head," a government committee said in a statement late on Wednesday.
