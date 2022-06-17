Egyptian migrant killed in France

Nice, France: An Egyptian migrant has died after being shot at by French police who tried to stop a van that had rammed through immigration controls on the Italian border, prosecutors said on Thursday.
The issue of police violence has been thrust into the heart of a tight French parliamentary election battle after a string of deaths caused by police in recent months. The 35-year-old Egyptian "died yesterday (Wednesday) in the early evening," deputy Nice prosecutor Parvine Derivery said.
