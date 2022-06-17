Hariri killers sentenced to life imprisonment

Leidschendam, Netherlands: A UN-backed court sentenced two Hizbullah members in their absence to life imprisonment on Thursday for a huge Beirut bombing in 2005 that killed Lebanon’s ex-premier Rafic Hariri.

Habib Merhi and Hussein Oneissi were found guilty on appeal in March by the Dutch-based Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) over the attack, which killed 21 other people and injured 226.

The court found Merhi and Oneissi distributed a video in which a fictitious group claimed responsibility for the attack, in a bid to protect the "real perpetrators" from a covert network in the Lebanese militia Hizbullah.

But the pair are unlikely to ever spend time behind bars as Hizbullah has refused to hand them over, as it has refused to surrender a third man, Salim Ayyash, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020. Presiding judge Ivana Hrdlickova said both Merhi and Oneissi were aware that Hariri would be killed in the attack, adding that the sentences reflected the "evil nature of terrorism".